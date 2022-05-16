Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,713 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.