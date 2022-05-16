Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,939,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2,631.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 786,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 757,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 461,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,319,000.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 381,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

