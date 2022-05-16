Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 64.3% in April

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 333,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,691 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 193.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

