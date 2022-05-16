AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.75. 106,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,870. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

