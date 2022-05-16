$96.70 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to report $96.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $405.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 6,654,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,267. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

