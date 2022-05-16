89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.07.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

