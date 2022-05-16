8,750 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $2,938,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $48.24. 3,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,009 shares of company stock worth $10,180,387. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

