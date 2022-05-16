8,000 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. 41,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

