$74.95 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to post $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $92.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $335.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $340.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $449.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 680,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,728. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $385.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

