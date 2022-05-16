72,079 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

