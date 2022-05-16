61,205 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

