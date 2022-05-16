$591.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post $591.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.50 million to $592.40 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $515.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.66. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,193. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.84.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after buying an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.