$59.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will announce $59.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $58.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $312.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.07. 67,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,850. The company has a market cap of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

