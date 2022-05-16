565 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409,582. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.