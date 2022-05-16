5,323 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.79. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.