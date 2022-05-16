$405.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to report $405.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.78 million. Enova International reported sales of $264.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 291,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.