$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

THC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,181. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.