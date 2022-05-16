$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.
THC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,181. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
