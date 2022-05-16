3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

