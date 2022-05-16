3,608 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $185,892,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 10,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,581. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

