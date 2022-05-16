2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 11.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 233,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,354,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The company has a market cap of $841.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in 2U by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

