2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issues Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 736,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,729. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

