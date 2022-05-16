2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issues Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 736,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,729. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
