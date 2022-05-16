29,943 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 924,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.