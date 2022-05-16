2,598 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,773. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.