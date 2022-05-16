24,000 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

