2,299 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMV opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

