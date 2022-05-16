2,098 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

