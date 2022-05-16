$2.40 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.43. CDW reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.
In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $9,017,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 795.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $170.01. 11,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.