$2.40 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.43. CDW reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $9,017,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 795.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $170.01. 11,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

