1,964 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 250,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $105.20. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

