17,975 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 3,214,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,739. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

