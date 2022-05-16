1,745 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

