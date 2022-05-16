16,590 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 505,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,477. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

