1,538 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.44. 2,980,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,307,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $284.94 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

