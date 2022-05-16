$15.09 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $12.07 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $30.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $109.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $122.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.98 million, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $115.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 13,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,849. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 269.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

