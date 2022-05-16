1,400 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

