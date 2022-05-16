130,670 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $51.01 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

