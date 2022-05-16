1,295 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $293,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

