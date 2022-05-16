11,874 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

NYSE SWK opened at $121.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.53 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

