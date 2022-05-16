10,081 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IMAX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 13,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,351. The stock has a market cap of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.