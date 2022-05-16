$1.67 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $15.29 on Wednesday, reaching $475.72. 46,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,228. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $328.14 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

