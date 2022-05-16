$1.67 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

