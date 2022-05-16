$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

TNET stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

