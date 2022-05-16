-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.25). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

SAVE stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

