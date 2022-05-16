-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 14,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,472. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

