Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Issues Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.51) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $126,499.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

