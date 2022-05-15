Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.62 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

