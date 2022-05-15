ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Reaches $4.45 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $210,527.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00521859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036432 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,484.13 or 1.96595031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004670 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 150,581,109 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

