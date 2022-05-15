Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $662.52 million and approximately $208.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00237967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.64 or 0.01703473 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,075,723,505 coins and its circulating supply is 12,784,256,352 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.