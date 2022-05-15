Zilliqa Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $662.52 million and approximately $208.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00237967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.64 or 0.01703473 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,075,723,505 coins and its circulating supply is 12,784,256,352 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.