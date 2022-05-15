Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wedbush

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.57.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

