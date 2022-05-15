Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $517.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $20.14 on Tuesday, hitting $336.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.44 and its 200 day moving average is $485.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

